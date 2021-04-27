Hit with shortage, Warangal hospitals ask patients to get Remdesivir from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Faced with an acute shortage of Remdesivir, most of the private hospitals in Warangal are asking the families of COVID patients to procure the antiviral injection on their own from Hyderabad. For the record, the district medical and health officials gave permission to 171 private hospitals in the city to treat COVID patients.

Besides MGM Hospital, around 31 private hospitals are providing treatment to COVID patients in Warangal.

As their is no Hetero outlet in Warangal, the families of critical COVID-19 patients are being forced to travel to Hyderabad to procure the drug. Scores of people are also taking to social media, to find a source to buy the drug.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Pedamallu Sudhir Kumar, president of Indian Medical Association's Warangal branch, said: "The city has been witnessing sharp rise in COVID cases in the past few days. The private hospitals directly procure the drug from the Hetero company. However, with the demand increasing by the day, the drug company too is unable to send the required number of injections to these hospitals."

Meanwhile, the leaders of various political parties and their cadre are adding to the woes of Warangal residents with their relentless campaigning for the upcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation without following any COVID-19 protocols.