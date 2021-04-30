STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana sets up panel to approve use of Tocilizumab for critical COVID-19 patients

Tocilizumab is one of the treatment options being used by hospitals to help COVID-19 patients in light of the fact that the other commonly used drug Remdesivir is out of stock

Published: 30th April 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has set up a three-member committee to look into the allocation of the drug Tocilizumab for critical ICU patients.

On Friday, the health department issued a memo stating that the government has constituted the committee for allocation of Tocilizumab to COVID-19 patients in both government and private hospitals in the state. The members would be the Director, Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences, Director of Medical Education and Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

These three members will scrutinize the applications made by hospitals for the use of the drug on COVID-19 patients. The order says, "Office of the Director of Medical Education will receive the request for Tocilizumab from the hospitals for specific patients and place it immediately before the committee."

ALSO READ: COVID-19 second wave: Telangana government extends night curfew till May 8

The state has likely put in such extreme measures and protocols after the Centre took control of the drug's distribution. Until 27th April, the state had only 160 doses of the drug allocated by the Centre.

The other criteria that make a patient eligible for this drug are - no active bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection, and not improving despite the use of steroids.
The patient must also have significantly raised inflammatory markers (CRP &/or IL-6) and have the presence of severe disease (preferably within 24 to 48 hours of onset of severe disease/ICU admission).

The hospital must also appoint a three-member committee to process each request. The order says, "The patient-wise request from hospitals should have a detailed recommendation of a team of three (3) specialist doctors from the hospital, which is indenting the drug, after assessment of the patient's condition."

Tocilizumab is one of the treatment options being used by hospitals to help COVID-19 patients in light of the fact that the other commonly used drug Remdesivir is out of stock. Though the efficacy of the drug is still not clear for COVID-19, it is widely being prescribed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID-19 Coronavirus Tocilizumab
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp