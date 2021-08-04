Telangana state road transport union rebuffs advances of netas, vows to remain apolitical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is in an agitation mode and will be holding a ‘chalo bus bhavan’ on August 7, vowed to remain apolitical despite alleged attempts by some political parties to capitalise on the ongoing issue.

JAC, which is aiming to resolve issues with the State government, does not want to provide any ammunition to the State government by making elements from Opposition parties a part of their agitations.

During a meeting of RTC employees of 10 unions organised by JAC on Tuesday, JAC president K Raji Reddy said that different political groups were approaching the JAC and showing it sympathy, but the leaders had decided to not entertain any such ideas. Even other leaders opined that this would derail the continuum of RTC employees who announced their support to the upcoming ‘chalo bus bhavan’.