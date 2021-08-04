STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana state road transport union rebuffs advances of netas, vows to remain apolitical

Even other leaders opined that political inclincations would derail the continuum of RTC employees who announced their support to the upcoming ‘chalo bus bhavan’. 

Published: 04th August 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

JAC president K Raji Reddy said that different political groups were approaching the JAC and showing it sympathy.

JAC president K Raji Reddy said that different political groups were approaching the JAC and showing it sympathy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is in an agitation mode and will be holding a ‘chalo bus bhavan’ on August 7, vowed to remain apolitical despite alleged attempts by some political parties to capitalise on the ongoing issue.

JAC, which is aiming to resolve issues with the State government, does not want to provide any ammunition to the State government by making elements from Opposition parties a part of their agitations.

During a meeting of RTC employees of 10 unions organised by JAC on Tuesday, JAC president K Raji Reddy said that different political groups were approaching the JAC and showing it sympathy, but the leaders had decided to not entertain any such ideas. Even other leaders opined that this would derail the continuum of RTC employees who announced their support to the upcoming 'chalo bus bhavan'. 

TAGS
Telangana Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee RTC JAC Chalo Bus Bhavan TRS party BJP Congress
