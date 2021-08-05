STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister Gangula’s brother’s granite firm among 9 from Karimnagar served with notice

The notices were issued based on complaints by an advocate Beti Mahender Reddy on July 8, 2021 and by YSRCP State Executive Member Singireddy Bhaskar Reddy years ago in 2013.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar

Telangana BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued notices to nine granite companies in Karimnagar, including Swetha Agencies, owned by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s brother, for violating the Foreign Exchange Management (FEMA) Act, 1999. The companies have reportedly met with Chartered Accountants to help them respond to the ED’s notices.

The notices were issued based on complaints by an advocate Beti Mahender Reddy on July 8, 2021, and by YSRCP State Executive Member Singireddy Bhaskar Reddy years ago in 2013. Apart from them, several non-governmental agencies working on environmental protection had also complained to the ED against the granite firms. 

About two years ago, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had also complained to Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the firms. Shah had reportedly recently told Bandi that if the firms were found to be transporting granite blocks illegally and evading various taxes, serious action would be taken against them. 

ALSO READ: Enforcement body issues notices to 9 granite industries in Telangana's Karimnagar

The ED also issued a notice to Chennai-based Elite Shipping Agencies India Private Ltd. for violating the FEMA, 1999. The granite companies exported granite blocks from Karimnagar to various countries via Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports. The firms which have been issued notices are Swetha Agencies, AS Shipping, JM Baxi & Company, Maithili Aditya Transport, KVK Energy, Aravind Granites, Sandhya Agencies, PSR Agencies and Sri Venkateshwara Granites/Venkateshwara Logistics. 

DETAILS SOUGHT FROM SHIPPING AGENCIES 
The ED has also asked shipping agencies to furnish information regarding details of granite exported by the nine firms, including company particulars, phone numbers, email IDs, and relevant documents. The firms exported granite via sea ports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Karimnagar granite industry BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar Granite firm ED notice Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp