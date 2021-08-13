STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22,000 families to reap benefits of Dalit Bandhu in Telangana's Huzurabad

2,000 out of the 20,000 beneficiaries will reportedly be handed over Rs 10 lakh each on the day of the meeting while the rest will be provided with benefits from next day onwards.

Published: 13th August 2021

Ministers T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar inspect arrangements for the upcoming public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the outskirts of Huzurabad.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ahead of the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll, the Telangana government has identified 22,000 beneficiaries to provide aid under its prestigious Dalit Bandhu scheme in the constituency. This was revealed by Ministers Koppula Eshwar, T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday when they visited Shalapalli-Indiranagar on the outskirts of Huzurabad town to inspect the arrangements at the venue of a public meeting scheduled for August 16.

Describing it as a historic scheme, the Ministers also said that of 2,000 out of the 20,000 beneficiaries will be handed over Rs 10 lakh each on the day of the meeting while the rest will be provided with benefits from the next day onwards.

ALSO READ: Bankrupt TRS government can’t deliver on Dalit Bandhu promises, says BJP

It may be mentioned here that the government sanctioned Rs 500 core sanctioned for distribution of Dalit Bandhu amount in Huzurabad constituency.

Harish blames Eatala

Blaming former Minister Eatala Rajender for delay in construction of double bedroom houses in Huzurabad, Finance Minister T Harish Rao assured the beneficiaries that the construction of houses will be completed soon. “CM K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned thousands of two bedroom houses for Huzurabad constituency. But these houses have not been constructed due to the negligence of Eatala Rajender,” he said while stating that the houses will be constructed at the earliest.

ALSO READ: Try as much as you can, KCR will never trust you: BJP's Eatala to Telangana Minister Harish

According to officials, only 264 BHK houses have so far been completed in Huzurabad and Jammikkunta mandals, and none of them have been occupied till today. The government, according to officials, sanctioned about 3,500 houses in 2015 and 2016 and work on these houses i n var ious s t a ges o f completion. Meanwhile, responding to Harish Rao’s criticism, BJP leader Eatala Rajender said that except in Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla, the 2BHK houses have not been completed anywhere else in the State.

‘Don’t be lured by clocks and kumkum bharanis’

Urging people of Huzurabad not to be lured by the clocks and ‘kumkum bharanis’ being offered by the Opposition parties, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that he was surprised by the lack of development in the constituency. “We thought that there was a lot of development in Huzurabad constituency. We did not understand the situation till we came here and saw for ourselves,” he said during a bank linkage loan programme for Urban Self Help Groups in Huzurabad on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Minister laid foundation stone for the Mahila Samakhya building and said that Rs 20 lakh has been allocated for each building which will come in all villages.

