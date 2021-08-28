STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi chose padayatra as petrol is too costly: KTR  

Rama Rao recalled that the Centre didn’t allocate Railway lands for constructing 2BHKs, but the same had been put up for auction at Moula Ali. 

Published: 28th August 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KTR (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao came down heavily on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for taking up a State-wide padayatra. “Why is Bandi Sanjay taking up a padayatra. Was he unable to use his bandi (vehicle in Telugu) due to the hike in petrol price? Did Bandi conduct a quick survey on the government assets available in the State and report the same to the Prime Minister for selling them off,” Rama Rao wondered. 

He recalled that he had earlier explained to people about BJP’s “Becho India” slogan during the GHMC polls. Rama Rao recalled that the Centre didn’t allocate Railway lands for constructing 2BHKs, but the same had been put up for auction at Moula Ali. 

‘Whither BJP assurances?’

“The BJP government failed to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Even, the Niti Aayog recommended Rs 21,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha. But, the Centre did not give not even a single rupee,” Rama Rao alleged. What happened to the Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar package.  

“Let Bandi tour the State to see the happiness on faces of farmers and smiles on the faces of persons, who are getting Aasara pension,” he said.  The State government had so far given 1,32,899 government jobs and 50,000 jobs in other sectors. “We have time, two-and-half-years more,” he said.

‘Leaders ought to behave in dignified way’
When a reporter asked about Opposition’s allegations that it was the Chief Minister who first used words like “Daddammalu and Sannasulu”, Rama Rao explained that it was used during the Telangana movement, when hundreds of youths had died for the sake of a separate State. He, however, suggested that the language should be polished and leaders ought to behave in a dignified manner

