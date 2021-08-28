Couple names newborn after KTR as marriage is saved by TRS MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are people who believe that politics is all about divide-and-rule. However, there is one case where a married couple, whose marital life had ventured into troubled waters, was saved by politics. K Kavitha and K Lakshman, residents of Ramadugu mandal in Karimnagar district, had a rocky start to their eight-year-long married life, as serious differences started cropping up between them and it took a serious turn, prompting them to part their ways, almost leading them towards an inevitable divorce.

Two years ago, when it was time for elections to local bodies, Lakshman, being a local TRS leader, had approached Choppadandi MLA S Ravi Shankar seeking the MPTC ticket for his mother, as the post was reserved for SC-female. To offer the ticket, the MLA had put a condition that first Lakshman had to bring his wife home, to which the latter agreed.

After some negotiations, Kavitha was not only brought back home, but was also made the TRS party’s candidate for the MPTC election, which she eventually won and went on to be unanimously elected as the Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Ramadugu. The couple lived happily thereafter and recently, they were blessed with a baby boy.

As they were able to reunite because of the TRS MLA’s intervention, they felt an obligation to name their son after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son and TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao, as they believed it was only because of the party that they could reunite. Their wish got fulfilled on Friday during the Chief Minister’s tour of Karimnagar, when they, along with MLA Ravi Shankar, met the CM at the District Collectorate. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took the infant in his arms and blessed the boy by naming him ‘Taraka Rama Rao’ as per the wishes of the parents.

Desire for ticket got couple back together

