Disha rape case: Kin of four killed in encounter forcibly evicted from hotel

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The families of the four persons accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar on November 27, 2019, who had come to Hyderabad to present evidence before the three-member judicial commission formed by the Supreme Court, were forcibly evicted from a hotel at Kachiguda. The judicial commission was formed to probe the killing of the accused in a ‘police encounter’ on December 6.

Reportedly, the hotel management told the families that they had received ‘threatening calls’ from unknown persons and found a few people roaming around the hotel, enquiring about their stay. The staff also hinted that the families might be under threat.

READ MORE | Masked men tried to hurt father of Disha accused

PV Krishnamachary, independent counsel of the encounter victims’ families, filed an affidavit before the judicial commission, detailing their woes. “This incident shows how the witnesses are being bullied and harassed. It is vital that the identity of those who are behind this comes out. The commission has assured to look into the matter,” he said.

The families, who were to appear before the commission on Thursday, reached the city on Wednesday night and checked into a hotel. At around 3 am on Friday, the hotel management informed them that they had to vacate immediately. The police constable, who had accompanied them for protection, tried to convince the hotel management to let the families stay, stating he would call for backup, but the management would not budge.