Masked men tried to hurt father of Disha accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the help of their counsel PV Krishnamachary, the families of the ‘encounter’ victims in the Disha case accused, received accommodation at different locations in the city.

Krishnamacharya said a few days ago, when the father of one of the accused was returning home from a hospital on his bike, masked persons tried to hit him with a bike sans a registration plate.

READ MORE | Disha rape case: Kin of four killed in encounter forcibly evicted from hotel

As he escaped the first time, the bikers returned and attempted to hit him again, but fled after a crowd gathered at the spot.

“In the same manner, families of other ‘encounter’ victims also received threats against deposing before commission,” the counsel said.