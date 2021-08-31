STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC stays Telangana government order to reopen educational institutions from September 1

The educational institutions are free to continue online classes if they choose and the government should issue detailed guidelines for schools that would go in for physical instruction within a week

Published: 31st August 2021

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave the green signal for physical instruction at schools and other educational institutions but asked the government to make it voluntary.

The court, issuing interim directions on a PIL against reopening of educational institutions from September 1, said that the government should not put pressure on the parents to send their children to schools or colleges and that it should not take action either against the students who do not attend schools or colleges, or the managements of the educational institutions.

The educational institutions are free to continue online classes if they choose and the government should issue detailed guidelines for schools that would go in for physical instruction within one week.

The High Court, however, issued stay orders against physical instruction in Gurukuls and hostels. It issued orders against their reopening. The court had sought a report on facilities at these schools and hostels.
 

