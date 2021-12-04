STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RIP Konijeti Rosaiah: Vice President Naidu, G Kishan Reddy, Sonia Gandhi express condolences

Published: 04th December 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling Rosaiah as a good friend, Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu described the former chief minister as the person who commanded respectable position across society with his subject knowledge and experience that proved crucial, at the time of setting right direction to the State.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in a statement recalled his services under different capacities and his relationship with lawmakers from other parties, particularly with former Sikkim Governor and Jan Sangh leader, V Rama Rao. Both the leaders despite their different party affiliations worked together for the progress of the State. 

​ALSO READ | Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah dies at 88

Meanwhile, Congress president, Sonia Gandhi expressed her deep condolences to the son of Rosaiah over telephone.

TPCC informed that K Rosaiah’s body will be kept in Gandhi Bhavan, before being cremated on Sunday.

The Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday morning at the age of 88.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konijeti Rosaiah G Kishan Reddy M Venkaiah Naidu K Rosaiah
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp