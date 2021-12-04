RIP Konijeti Rosaiah: Vice President Naidu, G Kishan Reddy, Sonia Gandhi express condolences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling Rosaiah as a good friend, Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu described the former chief minister as the person who commanded respectable position across society with his subject knowledge and experience that proved crucial, at the time of setting right direction to the State.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in a statement recalled his services under different capacities and his relationship with lawmakers from other parties, particularly with former Sikkim Governor and Jan Sangh leader, V Rama Rao. Both the leaders despite their different party affiliations worked together for the progress of the State.

Meanwhile, Congress president, Sonia Gandhi expressed her deep condolences to the son of Rosaiah over telephone.

TPCC informed that K Rosaiah’s body will be kept in Gandhi Bhavan, before being cremated on Sunday.

The Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday morning at the age of 88.