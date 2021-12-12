STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In Medak, focus is on which party gets how many votes 

MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy’s comments that the Congress will get at least 400 votes, 170 more than the party’s 230 votes, have sparked off intense debates in TRS circles. 

Published: 12th December 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Image used for representational purpose only.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: With voting for the erstwhile Medak district Local Authorities Constituency ending peacefully, the focus has shifted to who will get how many votes.  Although the TRS is confident of victory, party insiders are keen to know if any of the MPTCs and ZPTCs or councilors cross voted due to their dissatisfaction with the party and the government. 

MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy’s comments that the Congress will get at least 400 votes, 170 more than the party’s 230 votes, have sparked off intense debates in TRS circles. 

It may be noted that TRS leaders lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission that Jayaprakash Reddy, through his relatives, was pressuring TRS voters in the camp recently to vote for Congress candidate T Nirmala.

In their complaint, TRS leaders had accused Jayaprakash Reddy of promising to pay `50,000 in cash and a vacation in the future. TRS leaders have expressed doubts that some councilors and MPTCs could have been lured by this and cross voted. 

ALSO READ | Karimnagar ex-Mayor celebrates ‘win’, forces successor to up stakes

Incidentally, Jayaprakash Reddy has not claimed victory, he claimed cross voting in favour of the Congress candidate. This claim set off alarm bells in the TRS and Health Minister T Harish Rao, who is in-charge of the erstwhile Medak district, monitored the voting to ensure that there is no cross voting in favour of Congress candidate. 

Meanwhile, a couple of TRS leaders said that a Congress councillor from Gajwel had joined the TRS two days before the polls and this would bring a few extra votes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medak Local Authorities Constituency T Jayaprakash Reddy
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp