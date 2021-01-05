STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hima Kohli to take charge as Chief Justice of Telangana High CourT on January 7

Justice Hima Kohli, who was recently appointed as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, is expected to take oath on January 7.

Published: 05th January 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:18 AM

Newly-appointed Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli

Newly-appointed Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Justice Hima Kohli, who was recently appointed as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, is expected to take oath on January 7. According to sources in the judiciary, Justice Kohli will arrive in the city on Tuesday and will take charge on Thursday.

On Monday, the Bar and Bench of the Delhi High Court bid farewell to its Senior Judge, Justice Kohli, on her elevation as the Chief Justice of Telangana HC.

ALSO READ | Legal fraternity bids adieu to CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan

The Delhi HC which has been hearing case through video conference since March, 2020, due to the pandemic, also conducted the farewell function virtually. 

Justice Hima Kohli, who was born in Delhi on September 2, 1959, will become the first woman Chief Justice of Telangana HC. After the Supreme Court collegium recommendation on December 14 last year, the Centre after receiving the President of India Ram Nath Kovind’s consent, issued a notification on December 31, appointing her as the CJ of Telangana HC. 

