Healthcare worker dies 18 hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three days after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, a healthcare worker from Nirmal died within 18 hours of taking a shot in Telangana.

In a statement released by the Directorate of Public Health, officials noted that the 42-year-old man was vaccinated at around 11:30 am at PHC Kuntala on the 19th of January.

However, late in the night, he suddenly developed chest pain and was eventually brought dead to the district hospital in Nirmal at 5:30 am.

Third death following #COVID19 vaccine reported in India- the latest from Nirmal district in #Telangana. The death however is being said to be unrelated to vaccination. District AEFI committee is now examining the case. #COVID19Vaccination pic.twitter.com/hFNd1rfAcz — Sumi Dutta (@SumiSukanya) January 20, 2021

"As per guidelines, postmortem will be conducted by a team of doctors. The district AEFI committee is examining the matter and will submit a report to the state AEFI committee," said a statement from the Director of Public Health.

The press release also said preliminary findings suggest that the death could be unrelated to the vaccination.

It may be recalled that Telangana began its vaccine programme on the 16th of January and has reported nearly 70+ AEFI cases of which 3 had to be hospitalised.

While officials had previously maintained that most such cases were minor, this death has become a cause of concern.

