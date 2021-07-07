STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth Reddy takes charge as new president of Telangana Congress, compares KCR to Ravana

Earlier, Revanth left his residence in Jubilee Hills along with thousands of party activists who took out a huge rally

Published: 07th July 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy taking charge as TPCC chief (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Revanth Reddy took charge as the new TPCC president along with other office bearers at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. Outgoing TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy handed over charge to him in the presence of AICC (Telangana) in-charge Manickam Tagore, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

Revanth likened Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Ravana and asserted that with the blessings of everyone, similar to Lord Ram, he would rescue ‘Telangana Talli’, chained in the CM's farmhouse.

Addressing partymen after taking charge as TPCC chief, Revanth asked partymen to support him like the ‘Vanara sena’ in rescuing Telangana from the clutches of KCR, who had hoodwinked the people like Ravana by snatching away the state. “I shall rescue the state if all the partymen give their precious time and get connected to the people by visiting them in villages. If partymen contribute two years from now on, the Congress would once again come to power,” he affirmed.

Rebuking some youth for hailing him, he said that no individual was greater than the party and he would not tolerate hailing individuals. “Congress shall fight unitedly for the aspirations of 4 crore people, which got appropriated by a family of four. The real Telangana Talli is Sonia Gandhi who bestowed the people with this state.”

ALSO READ: Revanth wins over critics before taking on mantle

Earlier, Revanth left his residence in Jubilee Hills along with thousands of party activists who took out a huge rally. He visited Pedammagudi Temple in Jubilee Hills and later Dargah Yousufa in Nampally before entering Gandhi Bhavan. He was welcomed by partymen and leaders amidst celebrations of fireworks and drum beats. A huge garland was also presented to him by minority cell leaders with the help of a crane.

The programme is being attended by AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, Goa PCC president Girish Chodankar, Kerala MP Hibi Eden, newly appointed PCC working presidents Mohammad Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy and others.

