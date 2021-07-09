Telangana: Intel teams try to figure out voter trend ahead of Huzurabad bypolls

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: While the entire state is closely monitoring the political developments in Huzurabad, intelligence teams are busy carrying out surveys to sense which way the wind is blowing in the constituency.

According to sources, the authorities have deployed 10-member intelligence teams in all mandals in the constituency to gather opinions from the voters. They are not only conducting door-to-door surveys but are also mingling with those travelling on buses and also interacting with the people at public places like markets.

There are five mandals in the Assembly constituency — four that fall under Karimnagar district and one under Warangal. The intelligence personnel are also going around these five mandals wearing plain or civilian clothes and closely monitoring the political discussions happening among the citizens in public places. They have already carried out at least three surveys in Huzurabad.

At the same time, various political parties have also launched a similar move to understand the pulse of the voters. Meanwhile, the Police Department has also increased vigil in the constituency and deployed one ACP cadre officer and five circle inspectors in each mandal.