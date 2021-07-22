Move EAMCET date if BITSAT on same day: Telangana higher education board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving multiple complaints from candidates appearing for both TS EAMCET and Bitsat this year over dates of both the exams clashing, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, said that candidates could reschedule their EAMCET if it was clashing with Bitsat.



“Candidates who have registered for both the entrance tests and have a clash in their exam dates can change the EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) date to a day prior to or after their BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test),” stated TSCHE.

Such students can send their requests to the exam convener through email at convener.eamcet@tsche.ac.in. For instance, if a student has to appear for both EAMCET and BITSAT on August 5, such a candidate can reschedule the EAMCET exam either to August 4 or 6, the council added.

The mail should have the candidate’s complete name, application number and contact details. Candidates should clearly mention the clashing BITSAT exam date and request the other date for EAMCET. Telangana EAMCET is scheduled to be held from August 4 to 10, among which the engineering test would be conducted from August 4 to 6, while BITSAT-2021 is scheduled from August 3 to 9. Till the last count on Tuesday, a total of 1,63,644 students had applied for EAMCET’s engineering stream while 85,692 had applied for the AM stream.