Monsoon fury: Reservoirs inch closer to full capacity in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Godavari river enters Telangana at Sriram Sagar (SRSP) in Nizamabad district. Once known as the lifeline of the state before the KLIS was commissioned, the SRSP now presents a frightening picture. The project, which is always near empty in July, is inching closer to its full 90 tmcft capacity and the excess water is being let off downstream into the Godavri river.

Water was being released from the SRSP at the rate of 3 lakh cusecs when reports last came in at 11 pm. The next project on the river course, Yellampalli, is also filling up with inflows from its tributaries Kadam and Manair.

From Yellampalli, from its 64 gates, water is gushing down at the rate of 7.74 lakh cusecs to Sundilla, Annaram and then to Medigadda, which are constituents of the KLIS. From there, the river is coursing down to Bhadrachalam.

In Sircilla, the newly built integrated collectorate complex is now knee deep in water. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao visited Siriclla and reviewed the situation. In Bhadrachalam too, the Godavari is rising steadily. Though it is at 15.9 ft now, the river may rise fast. The first warning is given when the water level touches 43 ft.

CM takes stock of situation

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the Ministers, MLAs and people’s representatives to visit flood-affected areas and help the officials engaged in relief work and ensure that victims’ suffering is reduced to the minimum. “I do not want to hear reports of even one death from any part of the State,” the Chief Minister said and advised the officials to constitute a flood management team on a permanent basis.

The team should be ready when the monsoon arrives, armed with the information of the behaviour of the previous monsoon. In Hyderabad, though there are no reports of flooding, the Musi is in spate. There has been no let-up in rain. The sky remained thickly overcast throughout the day. Osmansagar (Gandipet) project’s two flood gates and the five gates of the Himayatsagar project have been lifted to allow floodwaters down.

