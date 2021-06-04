Eatala Rajender resigns as MLA, quits ruling TRS 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Health and Finance Minister Eatala Rajender, who was dismissed from the Telangana State Cabinet a month ago, announced on Friday that he was resigning as an MLA and also quitting the ruling TRS.

He is expected to submit the resignation letter to the State Legislative Assembly Speaker shortly. With this, Rajender is all set to join BJP in next four to five days. He recently met BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi.

At a crowded press conference today, amidst second wave of Civid-19, Rajender claimed that TRS won in several elections in Karimnagar district because of his efforts. He said he won Huzurabad Assembly segment with a huge majority because of the support of the people and not because of theTRS B-form.

"Even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, who contested in Nizamabad Lok Sabha with TRS B-form, was defeated," Rajender recalled.

He also blamed the TRS government for suppressing RTC strike last year. "KCR banked on money power and conspiracies in winning the recent MLC elections Graduates' seats,” Rajender alleged. He said that even Finance Minister T Harish Rao, nephew of KCR, too faced humiliations in the party.