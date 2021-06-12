STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eatala Rajender makes resignation from Telangana Assembly official

Speaking to reporters today, Rajender said that his agenda was to end the feudal rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana and cited the same as the reason for joining BJP. 

Eatala Rajender

Ex-Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former  Health and Finance Minister Eatala Rajender submitted his resignation as an MLA on Saturday.

He paid floral tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Martyrs' Memorial at Gun Park located opposite the Assembly.

On submitting his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker's office, Rajender is now all set to join BJP on June 14, in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda. 

Rajender, representing Huzurabad Assembly segment, was sacked from the Cabinet a month ago, following allegations, of grabbing assigned lands, against him.

The State government ordered a probe into the allegations.

However, Rajender challenged the government probe in the High Court.

The bypoll for the seat may be held within six months, once the Election Commission of India has notified the vacancy. 

Though, TRS MLAs were known for their en masse resignations during the separation Telangana movement, this is the first time that a TRS MLA submitted his resignation after the formation of Telangana in 2014. 

