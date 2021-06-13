STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eatala Rajender frustrated, claims are hogwash: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud

Srinivas Goud slams former min for his objectionable remarks against KCR, questions his decision to join the party that jailed Varavara

Published: 13th June 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Ex-Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Launching a scathing attack on former minister Eatala Rajender, who finally resigned as a legislator and pledged to “end the feudal and dictatorial rule in the State”, several pink party leaders stated that their former colleague was completely frustrated and pointed out this a reason due to which he was constantly passing objectionable remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to the media at the TRSLP office, on Saturday, after Rajender’s resignation was accepted, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash and MLAs Y Anjaiah Yadav and Kaleru Venkatesh claimed that Rajender’s political career existed because of the TRS party. 

“Rajender claimed that a gap was formed between him and KCR, which eventually widened in the last five years. If that was true, then why would KCR induct him into the State Cabinet after coming to power again in 2018,” Srinivas Goud wondered.

The Excise Minister recalled that even though T Harish Rao was senior to Rajender, the latter was made floor leader of the TRS in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly.  “Rajender is levelling allegations against the Chief Minister only to shift focus from his mistakes such as grabbing of assigned lands,” Goud alleged and demanded that Rajender introspect as to why he was joining a party which he always disliked.  

“Why is Rajender joining the party which jailed Varavara Rao,” Goud asked. The Minister also asserted that the fight in Huzurabad bypoll would be between the party which developed the State and the party which obstructed the development of Telangana. BJP never helped us develop the State, the Excise Minister added. Srinivas Goud also asked if Rajender, after joining the saffron brigade, would ensure that the Centre reduce fuel prices and accord national project status to any one of the irrigation schemes in the State.
 

Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

