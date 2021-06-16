Case against RIMS Adilabad for use of expired drugs

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad Two Town police registered a case against the management of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical sciences (RIMS) after the kin of a patient lodged a complaint alleging the use of expired injections by the hospital staff.

The complainant Kailash Sharma said that his father Gauri Shanker, who was admitted in the hospital, was administered expired drugs.

Sharma, in his complaint, further alleged that other patients of the same ward were also given medication well past its expiry date.

“The expiry date mentioned on the vial given to my father was January, 2021. It was administered nearly five months after expiry. I lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities, but they failed to take measures,” said Sharma.

RIMS director B Baliram Naik said that an inquiry report on the matter had been submitted to District Collector Siktha Patnaik and the Director of Medical Education in Hyderabad. He said that stringent action would be taken against staffers who were found to have neglected their duties.