Close shave for Eatala Rajender, 184 others on special flight

All of them landed safely in Hyderabad. After Rajender and his follower induction into BJP on Monday, all the followers and BJP leaders have returned in an early morning flight. 

Published: 16th June 2021 07:56 AM

Former Health Minister Eatala Rajendra being welcomed by BJP workers and supporters upon his arrival from New Delhi,  at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was a close shave for 185 passengers — including BJP leaders Eatala Rajender, MLA M Raghunandan Rao, former MP G Vivekanand and others — on board in a special flight from Delhi to Hyderabad after a major air mishap was averted at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning. 

All of them landed safely in the city. After Rajender and his follower induction into BJP on Monday, all the followers and BJP leaders have returned in an early morning flight.

 According to reports, the pilot aborted the take-off after noticing a technical glitch on the runway. After a delay of close to two hours, the flight was vectored off to Hyderabad safely bringing all the passengers. 

The former health minister received a rousing reception at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. A huge convoy followed him to his residence at Shameerpet.

