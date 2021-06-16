Where did his left-wing ideologies go: Kadiyam Srihari says Eatala joined BJP for political gain

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari criticised former Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday for joining the BJP, claiming that the move was to protect the latter’s properties. He demanded that Rajender explain why he had joined the BJP to his voters.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Srihari said that Rajender had joined the BJP only for political gain and asked him where did ‘his left-wing ideologies went’. He said the BJP was an anti-people party and did not launch even a single welfare scheme in its seven-year term.

He said that Rajender criticised Rythu Bandhu, but got Rs 26 lakh from the scheme, and did not even return that money to the government. He said it was wrong of Rajender to levy baseless allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He pointed out that Rajender was stripped of the Cabinet post in the wake of his involvement in land encroachments. “Rajender is talking about self-respect, but he did not hand over the government lands to the State government. Where are his democratic values now,” asked Srihari.