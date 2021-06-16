STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Where did his left-wing ideologies go: Kadiyam Srihari says Eatala joined BJP for political gain

Former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari criticised former Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday for joining the BJP, claiming that the move was to protect the latter’s properties.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A file image TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao interacting with his deputy, Kadiyam Srihari (Photo | EPS)

A file image TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao interacting with his deputy, Kadiyam Srihari (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari criticised former Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday for joining the BJP, claiming that the move was to protect the latter’s properties. He demanded that Rajender explain why he had joined the BJP to his voters.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Srihari said that Rajender had joined the BJP only for political gain and asked him where did ‘his left-wing ideologies went’. He said the BJP was an anti-people party and did not launch even a single welfare scheme in its seven-year term. 

ALSO READ | After joining BJP, Eatala Rajender launches broadside against Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

He said that Rajender criticised Rythu Bandhu, but got Rs 26 lakh from  the scheme, and did not even return that money to the government. He said it was wrong of Rajender to levy baseless allegations against Chief Minister  K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

He pointed out that Rajender was stripped of the Cabinet post in the wake of his involvement in land encroachments. “Rajender is talking about self-respect, but he did not hand over the government lands to the State government. Where are his democratic values now,” asked Srihari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadiyam Srihari Eatala Rajender Telangana BJP
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp