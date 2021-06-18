STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAS officer who quit Telangana cadre conceived 'Nadu Nedu'

Andhra CM assures support; TS govt explores more options to increase revenues, set to revise market value of lands

IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaks during Cabinet sub-committee on revenue mobilisation, organised under the chairmanship of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, at BRKR Bhavan.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana government is planning to use the Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘Nadu-Nedu’ software, TS Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania states that the software would be very useful for the development of school infrastructure in the State.

In a letter shot off to AP’s Education Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania says: “Telangana has embarked on a School Infrastructure Development Project, for which the software would be very useful in course of implementation.”

Meanwhile, the AP government has responded positively to Telangana’s request. The latter is also in touch with the TSC to use the software. Reacting to TS’ request, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “If this is for the benefit of our Telugu people, we should provide them the support they need.” Meanwhile, a Cabinet Sub-committee headed by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy met here on Thursday and discussed the steps to be taken to equip government schools with infrastructure on par with private schools. In fact, it was IAS officer Akunuri Murali, who resigned from Telangana cadre, who masterminded the Nadu-Nedu software.

Cabinet sub-committee on revenue mobilisation meets

The government is exploring several options to increase revenues not only by selling government lands, but also by increasing the market value of the lands and augmenting the non-tax revenue from mines and geology. 

The Cabinet sub-committee on revenue resources met here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Finance Minister T Harish Rao. The State government is hopeful that it would be able to generate around Rs 1,000 crore by auctioning lands in Hyderabad.

The government is also exploring the option of revising the market value of lands. Besides, mining would be another potential area where the government is expecting huge revenues. The committee discussed their proposals and decided to submit a preliminary report to the Chief Minister after due consultation with various stakeholders.

Facelift for hospitals

Meanwhile, another Cabinet sub-committee headed by Harish Rao discussed the steps to improve the infrastructure in the government hospitals. The committee discussed with the health officials about the facilities available currently in the government health sector.

