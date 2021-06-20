Four new veterinary colleges to come up in Telangana, announces CM Chandrashekar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday announced that four new veterinary colleges will come up - at Siddipet in the eastern part of the state, at Warangal in the west, at Nalgonda in the south, and at Nizamabad in the north.

The CM made this announcement while addressing the party workers at Siddipet, where he inaugurated the district's new Integrated Collectorate Complex, Police Commissionerate, and the MLA camp office.

After the inauguration, the CM spoke extensively, mostly regarding the various schemes of the state government concerning agriculture.

Pointing out that no other state in the country provides schemes like Rythu Bandhu or Rythu Beema that are provided by the Telangana government, Rao said that no one can dare to halt these schemes.

He also said that Telangana has planned one Rythu vedikas for every 5,000 acres and has 2,600 of them presently, each Gram Panchayat has a tractor, unlike any other state.

He also said that the Telangana government procured 3 crore tonnes of paddy this year, which is higher than Punjab (2.2crore tonnes) and that the state supplied as much as 91 lakh tonnes of rice to the Food Corporation of India. He said that the warehouse storage capacity available in the state for agricultural produce also increased from 4 lakh tonnes to 25 lakh tonnes, since state formation.

However, he pointed out that there is a need for more rice mills in Telangana and called for interested persons to set up rice mills in the state.

The CM asked farmers to grow other commercially viable crops like cotton and red gram, asking them to use the direct sowing method for better yields. He also asked the farmers of Siddipet to look towards cultivating Palm oil plantations for earning good returns.

Pointing out the state's initiative towards the better process of land registration in the form of Dharani portal, Rao said that till now 6 lakh registrations took place through it.

As the Telangana government lifted all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on Saturday, Rao said that people should not worry as the state is well-equipped with 56,000 doctors.

He also spoke of the CM Dalit Empowerment scheme of Telangana government and highlighted that the party cadre and public representatives must ensure it is being implemented properly.

Rao's speech was also peppered with indirect attacks on opposition parties and political leaders. As he pointed out various initiatives taken up by the Telangana government, he said they must learn to appreciate them.

The CM said that while some politicians might point out that he does not believe in god, he pointed out that most of the irrigation schemes are named after gods like the Mallanasagar and Ranganayakasagar.