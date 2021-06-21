STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Avni hunters claim 'Sherni' paints them in poor light

The legal notice also said that the matter of Avni’s killing was still under investigation and sub judice before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Published: 21st June 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Avni, the tigress( Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Well-known hunters from Hyderabad, Nawab Shafath Ali Khan and his son Asghar Ali Khan, are contemplating legal action against the makers of the movie Sherni, starring Vidya Balan, which was released on Friday.

The father-son duo are upset that the movie bears a lot of resemblance to the events that culminated into the shooting of a tigress named Avni in Maharashtra and that it portrays them as “trigger-happy hunters”. The legal representative of Asghar Ali Khan sent a notice to the makers of Sherni on May 26, asking them to desist from making the film, pointing out that the movie was based on the events leading up to Avni’s shooting and portrayed the father-son duo in a poor light.

The legal notice also said that the matter of Avni’s killing was still under investigation and sub judice before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. Speaking to Express, Asghar Ali Khan said, “The movie portrays us as trigger-happy hunters. It may have a negative impact on the legal proceedings and public perception. Sherni also has many details that are similar to the incidents that took place during the operation. This cannot be just a coincidence.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Shafath Ali Khan Asghar Ali Khan Sherni movie Sherni Tigress Avni Tiger
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp