Avni hunters claim 'Sherni' paints them in poor light

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Well-known hunters from Hyderabad, Nawab Shafath Ali Khan and his son Asghar Ali Khan, are contemplating legal action against the makers of the movie Sherni, starring Vidya Balan, which was released on Friday.

The father-son duo are upset that the movie bears a lot of resemblance to the events that culminated into the shooting of a tigress named Avni in Maharashtra and that it portrays them as “trigger-happy hunters”. The legal representative of Asghar Ali Khan sent a notice to the makers of Sherni on May 26, asking them to desist from making the film, pointing out that the movie was based on the events leading up to Avni’s shooting and portrayed the father-son duo in a poor light.

The legal notice also said that the matter of Avni’s killing was still under investigation and sub judice before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. Speaking to Express, Asghar Ali Khan said, “The movie portrays us as trigger-happy hunters. It may have a negative impact on the legal proceedings and public perception. Sherni also has many details that are similar to the incidents that took place during the operation. This cannot be just a coincidence.”