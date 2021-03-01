Drunken driving: YouTuber Shanmukh to appear in court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YouTuber and social influencer Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula, who was briefly detained by police for a drunken-driving case on Saturday, is likely to appear in court on Monday.

Shanmukh’s car was seized by the Jubilee Hills police on Saturday after he crashed it into three parked cars and two bikes on Jubilee Hills Road No 10. Police say the budding actor was inebriated and lost control of his vehicle. One person allegedly suffered injuries in the incident.

When the actor was made to undergo the breathalyzer test, his BAC count was reportedly 170 mg/100 ml, against the permissible limit of 30 mg.According to the police, they issued a notice to Shanmukh, asking him to appear before the court. He was also asked to appear for counselling at the traffic training institute.

It was reported that the police received several complaints from owners of the vehicles that he had rammed. The police are likely to book more cases against the YouTuber following the complaints. Shanmukh, who was briefly detained on Saturday, also allegedly abused policemen at the police station.