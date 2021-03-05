STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Primary classes unlikely to resume this academic year in Telangana

Ongoing pandemic and fast-approaching summer may delay classes; no instruction from govt yet, says School Education Department

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since the State government announced resumption of conventional (offline) sessions for upper primary classes from February 24, schools have been witnessing a steady increase in the number of students attending these classes. 

However, with the government yet to take a call on restarting primary classes, it is unlikely that schools will resume physical classes for students of those classes — not at least for the rest of this academic year, especially since the summer arrived a little early this time around.

“So far, we have not received any instructions from the government regarding resumption of primary classes. We have to get a nod from the Health Department, teachers, parents and various other stakeholders to reopen primary classes,” said A Devasena, Director of School Education Department. 

Meanwhile, Ch Ravi, General Secretary of Telangana State Union Teachers Federation, said: “Summer in Telangana is generally harsh. Besides, we have a prevailing pandemic situation. So it’s better if schools don’t resume primary classes.”

“Earlier, we asked the government to reopen primary schools too. Later we have realised that it is not essential for primary schoolchildren attend physical classes.”  

Echoing his views, S Praneeth, a member of Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association, said: “We don’t want schools to reopen any time soon. At least not for primary schoolchildren who may not be able to strictly follow Cvoid-19 protocols. It is not safe either for the students or for their families as well as all individuals who will be involved in conducting classes.” 

“Regarding upper primary classes, many parents in Hyderabad are not sending their children to schools. We all know how risky it is to send the children, “ he added.

Telangana Telangana schools reopening
