Peddapalli murders: Police describe accused as gentleman

The police said that all along the motive had been that lawyer couple had remained a gadfly for the murder-accused.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

lawyer couple murder protests

Advocates at Criminal Courts, Nampally and Hyderabad protest the brutal double murder of lawyer couple in Peddapalli district of Telangana. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The police, who are investigating the murder of lawyer couple G Vaman Rao and wife Nagamani, said on the day of the killings, the main accused Kunta Srinivas took Akkapaka Kumar and Latchaiah in his car. As they approached Manthani Chowrastha, they saw the lawyer couple going towards the court in their black car. 

Kunta Srinivas then asked Latchaiah to go to the court and confirm if those who passed them by in the car were Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani. Latchaiah went to the court and then confirmed their identity to Srinivas over telephone.

ALSO READ | Telangana lawyer couple murder: Father sees political motive, cops say local issues led to crime

Then Kunta Srinivas, along with another accused Chiranjeevi, went ahead of the lawyer couple and waited for them to reach the murder spot at Kalvacherla. When they arrived, they intercepted the car and hacked them to death.

The police said that all along the motive had been that lawyer couple had remained a gadfly for the murder-accused. The police, who described Latchaiah as a gentleman who helps others in Gunjapadugu, said he had decided to help Srinivas in eliminating Vaman Rao because the latter used to come in the way of whatever he was doing. 

ALSO READ | Telangana lawyer couple murder case: Manthani court records statement of Kishan Rao

The last straw was when Vaman Rao prevented the construction of a temple being built by people belonging to his caste. But the slain lawyer’s father Kishan Rao has been saying that the twin murders are a political conspiracy. 

In a petition to the High Court, he had sought a CBI probe into the murders. The Opposition parties, too, had slammed the ruling TRS alleging that some influential leaders had a hand in the perpetration of the crime. TRS working president KT Rama Rao, however, dismissed the charges and referred to the suspension of Kunta Srinivas from the party.

Latchaiah was known to be a helpful man

Accused Latchaiah, who helped others in Gunjapadugu, said he had decided to assist Srinivas in eliminating Vaman Rao because the latter used to come in the way of whatever he was doing.

