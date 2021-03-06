Telangana government trying to draw IT firms towards Tier-2 cities: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government is making efforts to bring IT companies to Tier-2 cities such as Siddipet and Ramagundam.

This will help generate local employment and be cost-effective for companies, he said. Also, new IT hubs will come up at Nalgonda, Ramagundam and Siddipet, he said.

Some IT companies have already set up their establishments at Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad.

Rama Rao, who is also the TRS working president, said Warangal, too, has received good support from the industry with Cyient, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree opening their centres there. Smaller startups and SMEs have also done well, he said at the CII conference.