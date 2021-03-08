STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven students from Telangana secure 99.99 percentile in JEE main

The JEE main 2021 first session examinations were held between 23 and 26 February. At least 70,000 people had applied for the examinations from Telangana.

The Joint Entrance Exams (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday and will go on till September 6. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven candidates from Telangana have secured 99.99 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared on Monday.

C Vishvanath, K Sharanya, A Pranavi, P Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy, I Nithin R Santhosh Reddy, and A Vikrama Singh from the state secured 99.99 percentile.    

K Sharanya and A Pranavi from the state are top among female category to secure 99.99 percentile. I Nithin from Telangana secured 99.99 percentile becoming the top scorer in the ST category. 

While the NTA had informed that the JEE Main February 2021 result will be declared on March 7, it was postponed till March 8. NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 3. NTA has also released the final answer key ahead of the results on Sunday. 

Last year, eight students from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh were among 24 who scored the perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam 2020. Last year, 67,319 candidates from Telangana took JEE Main exams at 27 test centres between 1–6 September. 

The JEE Main is held for admissions into engineering, architecture and planning programmes offered by the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions like NITs and  IIITs. It is also an eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, conducted for admissions to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

