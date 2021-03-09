43-yr-old widow from Medak, who was set on fire by her borrower, succumbs in Hyderabad's OGH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/MEDAK: The 43-year-old burn victim from Medak district, who was battling for life at Osmania General Hospital, died late on Monday, a family member said.

The tribal woman had suffered 80 percent burns after allegedly being set ablaze by a man who owed her money.

The victim, a widow, is survived by two daughters. Her family members are now awaiting the post-mortem report and are seeking justice for the victim and compensation for her daughters

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the victim's brother said, "We want justice for our sister, the man should be punished as the Disha rape case accused were. We want the State government and police to help us raise her younger daughter."

According to the preliminary reports, the accused, who owed the victim money, poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

She had gone to the village of the man to recover her money from him when he allegedly committed the crime, a police officer said.

She reportedly ran through the village, asking for help, before collapsing.