Revenue probe: Tension prevails in Eatala Rajender's Huzurabad constituency

On Friday night, the supporters of Health Minister had burnt a flexi containing picture of TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. 

Published: 01st May 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: On Saturday, tension prevailed in Kamalapur mandal, located in Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender's constituency of Huzurabad, as his supporters came out in large numbers in protest against the land grabbing allegations against him in Medak district. 

Kamalapur is also the native place of Eatala Rajender. 

Heavy police force is deployed in Kamalapur and various other places in Huzurabad constituency, to prevent any untoward incidents. 

Meanwhile, the Health Minister's followers alleged that the TRS party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is targeting Eatala Rajender. They issued threats saying that they would not tolerate any injustice to their leader.

