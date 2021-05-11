STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC raps state govt for denying entry to ambulances transporting COVID-19 patients

When the court met in the morning, it expressed its dissatisfaction over the response from the state government to its suggestions in the last hearing

Published: 11th May 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

ambulance, healthcare worker

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the police denying entry into Telangana for ambulances that were transporting COVID-19 patients to Hyderabad from AP, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the government to allow them without any restrictions.

"Under what authority are ambulances being denied entry into Telangana? At a time when COVID-19 is playing havoc with the people, how could the state deny permission to ambulances? Allow all ambulances freely into Telangana," the court, which resumed the hearing on the case, ordered, describing the action as very unfortunate and inhuman.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Telangana announces lockdown for ten days from May 12

The bench was also not very happy with the state government for not taking the COVID-19 situation seriously. When the AG apprised the court that the state had imposed a lockdown for 10 days from Wednesday, the court said disdainfully that the decision was taken when the Corona graph is coming down.

The court also wanted to know how migrant labourers could return home if the lockdown comes into effect from Wednesday. The AG submitted to the court that the state would take care of their problem. He said already half of the migrant labourers had left Telangana fearing the imposition of the lockdown anytime.

The court found fault with the government for not imposing a weekend lockdown or extending night curfew hours when it made the suggestions in its last hearing and on the other hand, the government, the same day, maintained that there was no need for a lockdown as the situation was under control.

The court asked the state government to ensure that those going in for the second dose of the vaccine should be allowed to go to the vaccination centres during lockdown hours.

When the court met in the morning, it expressed its dissatisfaction over the response from the state government to its suggestions in the last hearing. It wanted to know what happened to its direction for the constitution of an expert committee to guide the state government on measures to be taken to combat COVID-19. It expressed its displeasure over the government reducing further COVID tests at a time when it asked for their ramping up.

The court observed that night curfew was not being properly implemented and that in places like the Old City, there was no control over religious activities. If the state wanted to take up measures only after Ramzan, who would be responsible if the situation worsens further in the meantime, it asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp