Seven held for selling Remdesivir illegally in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police arrested seven persons, while one is absconding, in different cases of illegal sale of Remdesivir injections, on Saturday in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills and SR Nagar limits.

​Covid essentials supply agent Sunku Damodar (30) along with Putta Ramalingesh (33) a marketing agent were apprehended with 17 Remdesivir injections from Punjagutta limits. One of their accomplices is absconding.

Three persons who are into the business of pharmacy — Grandhi Gouri Shankar (60), Grandhi Harish Kumar (36) and Potnuru Mukunda Rao (32) — used to procure and sell the drug at inflated prices.

Police arrested these three and seized six Remdesivir injections. Another gang comprising two accused — Arakanti Chinna (19) an employee in Helathwave Rehabilitation Hospital in Khairatabad and Dr Ganga Raju who is absconding — were found to be possessing three Remdesivir injections. Police arrested Chinna.

An accused from Banjara Hills limits, Busam Girish Kumar (29), who is working as an Endoscopy Technician in Apollo Hospital, had six Remdesivir injections was also arrested.

All the accused and the one absconding are medical representatives who have different occupations. The police seized 32 vials of the drug on Saturday.