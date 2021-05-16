STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Seven held for selling Remdesivir illegally in Telangana

An accused from Banjara Hills limits, Busam Girish Kumar (29), who is working as an Endoscopy Technician in Apollo Hospital, had six Remdesivir injections was also arrested.

Published: 16th May 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

All the accused and the one absconding are medical representatives who have different occupations. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police arrested seven persons, while one is absconding, in different cases of illegal sale of Remdesivir injections, on Saturday in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills and SR Nagar limits. 

​Covid essentials supply agent Sunku Damodar (30) along with Putta Ramalingesh (33) a marketing agent were apprehended with 17 Remdesivir injections from Punjagutta limits. One of their accomplices is absconding.

Three persons who are into the business of pharmacy — Grandhi Gouri Shankar (60), Grandhi Harish Kumar (36) and Potnuru Mukunda Rao (32) — used to procure and sell the drug at inflated prices. 

Police arrested these three and seized six Remdesivir injections. Another gang comprising two accused — Arakanti  Chinna (19) an employee in Helathwave Rehabilitation Hospital in Khairatabad and Dr Ganga Raju who is absconding — were found to be possessing three Remdesivir injections. Police arrested Chinna.

An accused from Banjara Hills limits, Busam Girish Kumar (29), who is working as an Endoscopy Technician in Apollo Hospital, had six Remdesivir injections was also arrested.

All the accused and the one absconding are medical representatives who have different occupations. The police seized 32 vials of the drug on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp