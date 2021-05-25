Telangana lockdown: State closes three entry points along Andhra Pradesh border

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Telangana authorities denied entry to vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh at border points, the State police on Monday closed three routes by erecting barricades.

The officials prevented the arrival of vehicles at three checkposts in Mathampalli. Ramapuram and Pulichinthla. Even bikes weren’t allowed on these routes during the lockdown.

N Bhaskaran, Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP), visited the spots and directed the officials to completely close the three routes.

The officials stated that all vehicles, apart from emergency services and ambulances, would only enter Hyderabad city via Kodad. “If vehicles drivers and travellers have a valid ePass issued by the governments, we will allow them via Kodad route. We will not hesitate to book cases against violators,” officials said. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the national highway for the second consecutive day. Not a single vehicle, without an ePass, was allowed.

AP police stop vehicles from TS

A day after the TS police denied AP vehicles from entering the State, Andhra Pradesh police also set up a checkpost and didn’t let any vehicle in from Telangana. It was reported that a number of persons were involved in illegal activities by selling liquor in many places located near the borders of TS and AP.

Ambulances to be allowed

In view of lockdown, M Mahendar Reddy, Telangana Director- General of Police (DGP), said that all emergency service vehicles and ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh would be allowed at borders, irrespective of whether they carry an ePass or not.

The DGP has instructed the unit officials such as SPs and Inspector of Police (IGs) of all zones to allow ambulances carrying patients to Hyderabad during the second wave of Covid-19.

“All persons travelling in vehicles with valid ePass issued by the State of origin or Telangana shall be permitted to enter. Separate lane with proper signages shall be arranged for ambulances and other authorised vehicles for their smooth entry into the State,” the DGP said. The senior officials were instructed by the DGP to pass the message to policemen