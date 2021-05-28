Eatala sports saffron glow as ED hurls Revanth into gloom

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, on the very day the path for former minister Eatala Rajender to join the BJP was made clear, the Enforcement Directorate took over the investigation of the infamous 2015 “Cash for Vote” scam from Telangana ACB in which Congress MP A Revanth Reddy is the main accused.

If one puts two and two together, one gets the impression that besides fortifying the BJP state unit by inducting Rajender, the party’s central leadership appears keen on discrediting Revanth in the public eye so that the only beacon of hope the grand old party has, would be extinguished for good.

After Rajender’s hectic confabulations with the BJP national and state leaders, the green light has flashed for the former minister to join the saffron brigade and acquire a new sheen. The saffron party to is looking for a powerful leader from the BC community to shore up its fortunes as the State moves closer to the next Assembly elections in 2023.

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sacked Rajender from the Cabinet and began gunning for him every day with one enquiry or the other into his assets, the Mudiraj leader apparently decided that joining the BJP was a better bet than being hounded by TRS. The saffron party seems to be having its own strategy as far as admitting Rajender into its fold is concerned.

The BJP which wants Congress to be wiped out, as it is a national party that could bounce back any time if favourable conditions return, wants to kill politically the only hope it has in youthful MP A Revanth Reddy.

As Eatala finds his way into the BJP, the ED nforcement Directorate took over the investigation of the note for vote scam from the ACB in which Revanth Reddy is the prime accused. The scam dates back to 2015 when Revanth was caught while offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to vote in favour of Vem Narender Reddy in the Telangana Legislative Council elections.