Train carrying O2 tankers catches fire

PEDDAPALLI : In a shocking incident, a train carrying oxygen tankers caught fire near Cheekurai railway gate in Peddapalli district, on Saturday. The tankers were being taken back to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, after unloading the oxygen in Hyderabad, when the incident happened.Though a few tankers were partially damaged, a major tragedy was averted after the officials swung into action immediately and doused the flames.

According to sources, noticing that one of the tankers caught fire, the alert railway officials stopped the train near gate number 38 and informed the police and Fire Service Department officials.

The officials rushed to the spot, took control of the situation and managed to put out the fire in about an hour.Railway authorities said that the repercussions of the incident would have been catastrophic if the tankers were loaded. The incident must have happened due to overheating, opined officials.