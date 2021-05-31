Ex-Telangana minister Eatala in Delhi, meeting with BJP president on to-do list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender landed in Delhi on Sunday, along with former Yellareddy MLA Eanugu Ravinder Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Vivekanand, obviously to confer with the top leaders of the saffron party in the midst of reports that he has made up his mind to join their ranks.The development comes shortly after Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over land-grabbing allegations against the former Minister, and the way he was harassing her husband.

According to sources, Rajender is likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda on Monday morning. Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy would also join Rajender and Ravinder Reddy, while they meet top BJP functionaries. The BC leader would probably switch horses on Telanagan Formation Day on June 2.

ALSO READ: Eatala's wife Jamuna lambastes KCR over 'smear campaign'

Other TRS rebel leaders like Tula Uma may also follow suit.After being sacked from KCR’s Cabinet, Rajender has been meeting leaders across all parties. Though he has not yet announced his decision to join the saffron party, his sudden trip to Delhi along with a BJP leader has fuelled speculations that he might.

During his earlier interactions with BJP leaders, Rajender is learnt to have sought support for his candidature in the byelection for Huzurabad seat, if he resigns as an MLA. However, the BJP leaders had categorically stated that they would not support any individual or party, and that in the event of any byelection, their party would also be in the fray. They, in fact, had advised Rajender to join the saffron fold before they could consider any of his requests.