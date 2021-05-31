STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ex-Telangana minister Eatala in Delhi, meeting with BJP president on to-do list

Bandi, Kishan to accompany TRS leader as he meets BJP bigshots

Published: 31st May 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender landed in Delhi on Sunday, along with former Yellareddy MLA Eanugu Ravinder Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Vivekanand, obviously to confer with the top leaders of the saffron party in the midst of reports that he has made up his mind to join their ranks.The development comes shortly after Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over land-grabbing allegations against the former Minister, and the way he was harassing her husband.

According to sources, Rajender is likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda on Monday morning. Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy would also join Rajender and Ravinder Reddy, while they meet top BJP functionaries. The BC leader would probably switch horses on Telanagan Formation Day on June 2.

ALSO READ: Eatala's wife Jamuna lambastes KCR over 'smear campaign'

Other TRS rebel leaders like Tula Uma may also follow suit.After being sacked from KCR’s Cabinet, Rajender has been meeting leaders across all parties. Though he has not yet announced his decision to join the saffron party, his sudden trip to Delhi along with a BJP leader has fuelled speculations that he might.

During his earlier interactions with BJP leaders, Rajender is learnt to have sought support for his candidature in the byelection for Huzurabad seat, if he resigns as an MLA. However, the BJP leaders had categorically stated that they would not support any individual or party, and that in the event of any byelection, their party would also be in the fray. They, in fact, had advised Rajender to join the saffron fold before they could consider any of his requests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender TRS BJP Telangana politics
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp