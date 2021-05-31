STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ousted ex-minister Eatala's wife Jamuna lambastes KCR over 'smear campaign'

Jamuna said that Rajender had wept thrice over being denied entry into Pragathi Bhavan.

Published: 31st May 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 04:29 PM

Former Telangana minsiter Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna addresses the media in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna, who is one of the directors of Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, without directly naming him, if he was ready for an open debate on his assets from before and after he stepped into the Telangana Statehood movement. Jamuna said that Rajender had wept thrice over being denied entry into Pragathi Bhavan.

Addressing a press conference at her residence on Sunday, she attacked the Chief Minister and his administration over the land-grabbing allegations against Rajender. Jamuna challenged the officials probing the allegations to rub their noses against the ground if they failed to prove the charges against her family. She alleged that the “sketch” for making accusations against Rajender and his family was being designed at Pragathi Bhavan.

“We -- I, my son, and my daughter-in-law -- go to work every day carrying our lunch boxes. Does anyone go to work from your (KCR’s) family? How did you amass properties,” she asked. “I have financially backed my husband and encouraged him to participate in the Telangana movement even if it meant that we had to sell our poultry farms,” she said.

Refuting all the allegations levelled against her family, Jamuna said that a smear campaign has been launched against her husband, as part of a larger conspiracy to drive out Telangana Udyamakarluru (activists) from the ruling party. She also said that all of her family’s land transactions were carried out with the knowledge of ‘Pragathi Bhavan’, and that they were under the constant watch of State intelligence officials.

