Works afoot to save kids from insects in Karimnagar

According to sources, the education officials have already contacted their counterparts in the Agriculture Department seeking suggestions.

Published: 09th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:22 AM

A tree on the premises of Sawaran Government High School in Karimnagar covered with swarms of caterpillars.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Taking a serious note of the news article published by Express titled Caterpillars leave kids scratching heads, which stated that the students of Sawaran Government High School in Karimnagar were struggling a lot due to caterpillar menace, the authorities concerned have began seeking opinion from experts to deal with the issue.

According to sources, the education officials have already contacted their counterparts in the Agriculture Department seeking suggestions. They have advised the education officials not to use chemicals as it might affect the kids’ health.

The district Education Department has directed the mandal-level officials to inquire the matter and submit a report to it at the earliest. Meanwhile, parents have also began utilising social media platforms to spread the word, in a bid to ensure that the higher-ups too take a note of the menace and resolve it immediately.

