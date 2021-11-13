Why aren't you buying from farmers: Telangana minister asks Centre to come clean on paddy procurement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has once again demanded the Centre to come clear on their policy regarding paddy procurement and if they were not going to procure paddy in Rabi, to send written communication regarding the same. Based on that, he said "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be discussing with MPs, cabinet ministers and MLAs and would announce the plan of action."

Addressing media persons on Saturday, he said that the BJP state leaders' claim of Telangana government's inaccuracy in estimating paddy production and extent of paddy cultivation was proved false as pet the national kharif rice production’s second forecast released by the Centre on Friday, whose estimates have been closer to the State government’s estimates.

He also pointed out that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojna (PMKSY) was seamlessly implemented in Telangana because of the efficiency in agricultural crop booking data available with the state, which has been appreciated by the union minister as well.

​ALSO READ | TRS holds dharna across Telangana seeking paddy procurement by Centre

Regarding the Centre’s reluctance in procuring paddy for Rabi season citing its surplus availability in warehouses, he has suggested the Centre to increase the quantity of rice being distributed under the public distribution system to beneficiaries or to re-establish the incentives given to exporters which was discontinued in the past, so that exports could be encouraged.

"The Centre has waived-off loans to corporate amounting to Rs 6 lakh crores to save the banks from going into losses. Then why can’t the Centre bear a few thousands of crores to procure food grains from the farmers," he questioned.

Reminding that the State government was the first to take a policy decision on crop diversification by approving the cultivation of oil palms in 8,15,000 acres in the state, he said the Centre could give subsidies for seeds, micro-irrigation and other aspects, so that farmers across the country could be encouraged to diversify their crops.

"All exports, railway wagons, naval ports and procurement are under the control of the Centre, as agriculture is under the concurrent list. What the State governments do is to ensure that the process of cultivation and handing over the produce happens here. It is the domain of the Centre to look for innovative ways to manage the procured food grains which is their constitutional obligation," he stated.

He also said it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who had suggested creation of crop colonies across the country as per the water availability, weather and soil conditions and power availability in different parts of the country, so that agriculture could be managed effectively.

Observing that farmers in northern India were already agitated against the Farm Bills which were being pushed by the Centre and farmers in the southern states were also supporting their cause, he warned that no government which had treated Telangana and its farmers unfairly has prospered in the history.