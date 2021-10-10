STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM announces ex-gratia of five lakh for kin of Kothapally village wall collapse victims

The chief minister took stock of the situation during a telephonic interaction with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. 

Published: 10th October 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 12:30 PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed state Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to announce Rs five lakh ex-gratia, each, to the kin of the five deceased in the wall collapse incident inside a hut in Kothapally village of Aiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district in the wee hours of Sunday.

He has also instructed the minister to see that officials in the villages shifted people living in dilapidated structures to safer places immediately. 

The chief minister has assured that the State government would take the total responsibility of the two children who survived the unfortunate wall collapse and said their medical and health, as well as education expenditure would be borne by the government.

