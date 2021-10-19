STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Minister Koppula Eshwar alleges conspiracy behind ECI decision

The State government has launched Dalit Bandhu on a pilot basis in Huzurabad Assembly segment, besides in four other mandals, in addition to the Vasalamarri village.

Published: 19th October 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister Koppula Eshwar

Telangana Minister Koppula Eshwar (Photo| Facebook/ @koppulaeshwarTRS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar alleged that written complaints by BJP leaders had led the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he alleged that BJP leaders Eatala Rajender, Premender Reddy and Padmanabha Reddy had hatched a conspiracy and written a letter to the ECI, seeking to put the scheme on hold. “The scheme is not meant to gain benefit in the byelection. It was conceived and implemented much before the Huzurabad byelection was announced,” the Minister said.

On Monday, ECI Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), asking him to suspend Dalit Bandhu, following complaints from various quarters alleging that the TRS government started the scheme only with an eye on the byelection.The letter stated: “The Commission has deliberated the Dalit Bandhu scheme in poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly segment, and directed that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme be kept on hold. A compliance report has to be furnished to the Commission by 3 pm on October 19.”

The State government has launched Dalit Bandhu on a pilot basis in Huzurabad Assembly segment, besides in four other mandals, in addition to the Vasalamarri village. The government on Monday released another Rs 250 crore for implementation of the scheme in four mandals, of which Rs 100 crore is for Chintakani mandal in Khammam, and Rs 50 crore each for Tirumalgiri mandal in Suryapet, Charagonda mandal in Nagarkurnool and Nizamsagar mandal in Kamareddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koppula Eshwa Dalit Bandhu scheme Election Commission
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp