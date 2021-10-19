Minister Koppula Eshwar alleges conspiracy behind ECI decision

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar alleged that written complaints by BJP leaders had led the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he alleged that BJP leaders Eatala Rajender, Premender Reddy and Padmanabha Reddy had hatched a conspiracy and written a letter to the ECI, seeking to put the scheme on hold. “The scheme is not meant to gain benefit in the byelection. It was conceived and implemented much before the Huzurabad byelection was announced,” the Minister said.

On Monday, ECI Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), asking him to suspend Dalit Bandhu, following complaints from various quarters alleging that the TRS government started the scheme only with an eye on the byelection.The letter stated: “The Commission has deliberated the Dalit Bandhu scheme in poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly segment, and directed that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme be kept on hold. A compliance report has to be furnished to the Commission by 3 pm on October 19.”

The State government has launched Dalit Bandhu on a pilot basis in Huzurabad Assembly segment, besides in four other mandals, in addition to the Vasalamarri village. The government on Monday released another Rs 250 crore for implementation of the scheme in four mandals, of which Rs 100 crore is for Chintakani mandal in Khammam, and Rs 50 crore each for Tirumalgiri mandal in Suryapet, Charagonda mandal in Nagarkurnool and Nizamsagar mandal in Kamareddy.