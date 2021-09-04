STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quota based on religion against spirit of Constitution, says Fadnavis at BJP yatra in Telangana

Observing that the Praja Sangrama Yatra was a movement for change, he urged party workers to stay among the people till the BJP emerged victorious in Telangana

Published: 04th September 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Fadnavis addressed the people of Vikarabad during the BJP's Praja Sangrama Yatra on Saturday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned that tribals would not keep quiet if their reservations were cut short and given to minorities, which he said was the intention behind Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's plan to give 12 per cent reservations to Muslims in Telangana.

Addressing the people of Vikarabad during the BJP's Praja Sangrama Yatra on Saturday which he attended as the chief guest, he said that BJP was not against Muslims, pointing out that reservations on the basis of religion was against the spirit of the Constitution.

ALSO READ: Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana to be held only after Dasara, says Election Commission

He also said that in Maharashtra, when he was the Chief Minister, 10 lakh houses were built and given to the poor, but in Telangana not a brick was being laid.

He also alleged that the state government was not implementing the Centre's schemes in the state and resentment among the people could be clearly seen in the way the BJP state President's yatra was gaining momentum, with people joining it voluntarily.

Observing that the Praja Sangrama Yatra was a movement for change, he appealed to party workers not to go home and urged them to stay among the people till the BJP emerged victorious in Telangana.

