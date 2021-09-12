Telangana moves house motion petition against HC order on PoP Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court M.S. Ramachandra Rao on Sunday refused to admit the house motion petition moved by the KCR government on the order that stated Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols should not be immersed in the water bodies of Hyderabad.

The court, however, permitted that such idols can be immersed in baby ponds that are constructed in the GHMC limits or in separate areas which will not result in the pollution of the main water body.

The Telangana government on Sunday moved the house motion petition to review the HC order and requested the court to modify it. The authorities brought to the notice of the court that by the time the order was passed, a reasonable number of idols had been installed in pandals across the city. They further stated that it is not possible to create the required number of ponds to immerse the idols. The court has directed the authorities to mention the petition before the bench on Monday morning.

As per the previous orders, all debris must be cleared within 48 hours of the immersion of the idol.

