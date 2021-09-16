Days after Saidabad rape case, two more minors sexually assaulted in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/HYDERABAD: Even as citizens are yet to come out of the shock of rape and murder at Singareni colony in Hyderabad, two more incidents of sexual attacks on minor girls were reported on Thursday.



While Jagtial district saw a six-year-old girl sexually assaulted by a teenager, a similar incident was reported from Mangalhat where a nine-year-old girl was abused by her distant relative.

In the first incident, the victim was alone at the house late on Wednesday night when the accused barged into her house and raped her. The next day, she complained of pain in her private parts and informed her parents. She also confided in her mother about the sexual assault.

Inquiries have revealed that the accused is a student in Hyderabad who was visiting his grandparents at Dharmapuri in Jagtial. The victim and her family are his grandparents' neighbours.

The police have registered a case and detained him.

In Mangalhat, the victim's mother had complained to the police against her husband that he had come home in a drunken condition and assaulted her. The couple was taken to the police station for counselling. Meanwhile, their four children were asleep at home.

The victim woke up and when she didn't find her mother, she came out of their house looking for her. The accused who was on the road noticed her. He inquired with her and told her that he will take her to her mother.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents returned home and found their daughter missing. They along with the police launched a manhunt to find her. It was found that when the accused tried to sexually assault the girl, she raised an alarm. Hearing her cries, locals rushed to her rescue. They caught the accused and handed him to the police. Mangalhat police registered a case and started an investigation. The victim was also sent to Bharosa center for counselling.

Earlier in the day, the prime suspect in the Saidabad rape case, Pallakonda Raju, allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a train at Station Ghanpur in Warangal district. Raju, for whom a massive manhunt was on, was identified on the basis of the tattoos on his arms.