Telangana Governor expresses concern over protocol violations during official visits

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed concern over officials allegedly not turning up during her visits to districts, in violation of protocol, but said she would like to leave the matter to the people of the state.

She drove home her point that it is not a question about her as an individual and that the office of Governor should be respected.

Soundararajan, who spoke to reporters in Delhi after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said there is no need to 'report' on the issue.

"There may be some decisions which are not accepted by the Governor. Does that mean that the Governor's office should be insulted? That the Governor's protocol should be violated and Governor should not be taken care of when she goes for a tour? Collector should not come, SP should not come. Is there any rule like that? I leave it to the people of Telangana," she said.

The alleged protocol violations happened during her recent visits to the Samakka-Sarakka tribal festival in Mulugu district and the newly inaugurated Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Yadadri.

Asked if she reported to PM Modi about alleged differences cropping up with the TRS government and protocol violations in which the officials concerned stayed away from her visits, the Governor said there is no need for reporting the issue and that "it is known to all".

"I am a friendly person, ready to extend my help to anybody. I am not a controversial person at all. It is not meant that whatever is the appeal from the government, I should accept it. As a constitutional head, I have my opinion. I always go by the system and law," she said.

"When I go by that (system and law), if it is taken in a different way and if the government wants to insult the Governor, I am not worried much about that. But, the office of Governor should be respected. It is not (about) Tamilisai. I leave this to the people of Telangana and to the people of the country," Soundararajan said.

The Governor said she has not made any controversial statements and always wanted to maintain good relations with the state government.

Media reports here suggested alleged growing differences between the Raj Bhavan and the TRS government.

The Governor not accepting the government's suggestion regarding a nominee for MLC seat under governor's quota and allegedly delaying the appointment of a pro-tem chairman to the Council have been cited as reasons for the differences between the Governor and the state government.

Asked about her not giving assent to a candidate suggested by the government for nomination to the Legislative Council under governor's quota, Soundararajan said she cannot be forced to take a decision on the matter and that she was not satisfied with the “service” credentials of the nominee.

The provision was for service category in the nomination under governor's quota, Soundararajan said, while pointing out that she had earlier given assent for two MLCs.

Referring to government sources talking about a delay on her part in the appointment of a pro-tem chairman to the Legislative Council, Soundararajan said the appointment was only an interim arrangement in the constitutional scheme of things which she had pointed out to the government.

"I am receptive for any discussion on any matter," Soundararajan said.

Though she had powers under the Constitution, the Governor said she would not like to enforce them with regard to the violations.

She also questioned whether anything incorrect has been committed on her part.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Governor thanked PM Modi for the COVID-19 vaccination drive and for starting direct flight services between Hyderabad and Puducherry.

She is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Soundararajan said she has told Prime Minister Modi during her meeting about her initiatives for the welfare of tribal habitations in Telangana.