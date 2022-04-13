Special court in Hyderabad acquits AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in hate speech cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader and party's floor leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, a Special Court in Hyderabad, set up to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs, acquitted him in two hate speech cases registered against him in 2013.

K Jayakumar, Special Sessions Judge, while delivering the verdict, also warned Akbaruddin to avoid making such comments again.

Owaisi delivered the speeches at Nizamabad and Nirmal in December 2012.

Owaisi's counsel MA Azeem reportedly said that there was no ample evidence available to the prosecution to prove the charges against Owaisi.

After the speeches which were delivered in Urdu, suo moto cases were registered in January 2013 and Owaisi was then arrested and released on bail subsequently.

A judicial magistrate court in Nizamabad district had granted him conditional bail after he reportedly spent 40 days in jail.

The case was later transferred to the special court, set up on the orders of the Supreme Court, to deal with the cases relating to MPs and MLAs.

Multiple cases were also registered in different parts of the state.

During the trial, the prosecution presented before the court evidence including translated versions of the speeches and also forensic reports. The court concluded the trial a week ago.

Last year, the special court acquitted him in a hate speech case registered against him by the Chandrayangutta police in 2004.