STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Special court in Hyderabad acquits AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in hate speech cases

K Jayakumar, Special Sessions Judge, while delivering the verdict, also warned Akbaruddin to avoid making such comments again.

Published: 13th April 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Akbaruddin_Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader and party's floor leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, a Special Court in Hyderabad, set up to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs, acquitted him in two hate speech cases registered against him in 2013.

K Jayakumar, Special Sessions Judge, while delivering the verdict, also warned Akbaruddin to avoid making such comments again.

Owaisi delivered the speeches at Nizamabad and Nirmal in December 2012.

Owaisi's counsel MA Azeem reportedly said that there was no ample evidence available to the prosecution to prove the charges against Owaisi.

After the speeches which were delivered in Urdu, suo moto cases were registered in January 2013 and Owaisi was then arrested and released on bail subsequently.

A judicial magistrate court in Nizamabad district had granted him conditional bail after he reportedly spent 40 days in jail.

ALSO READ | Court reserves orders in AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's hate speech case

The case was later transferred to the special court, set up on the orders of the Supreme Court, to deal with the cases relating to MPs and MLAs.

Multiple cases were also registered in different parts of the state. 

During the trial, the prosecution presented before the court evidence including translated versions of the speeches and also forensic reports. The court concluded the trial a week ago. 

Last year, the special court acquitted him in a hate speech case registered against him by the Chandrayangutta police in 2004.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Acquited K Jayakumar Special Sessions Judge Akbaruddin Owaisi hate speech
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp